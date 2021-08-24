Ping reveal new i59 irons and Glide Forged Pro wedges

Enjoy a wide range of uses with the Oryx Tools Viking Arm handheld jack. Boasting a lifting capacity of up to 330 pounds, this well-made, high-quality tool requires only a light squeeze of the levers to operate. Made in Norway from hardened stainless steel, this is different than a standard woodworking clamp. It’s great for woodworking, professionals, and DIY enthusiasts alike. In fact, it’s a handheld jack that can do more than a clamp. However, you can also turn it around and use it as a clamp if necessary. When you need to adjust it, you can do so in very small and precise increments. Finally, with a wide range of use cases, the Viking Arm will soon be your favorite tool shop companion.