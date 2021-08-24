Cancel
Golf

Ping reveal new i59 irons and Glide Forged Pro wedges

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ping i59 irons replace the Ping iBlade, while the Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges will suit accomplished golfers who place a premium on feel. The iBlade has been part of Ping’s iron line-up for five years, and that’s a much longer shelf life than virtually any other modern iron. Ping’s stance is ‘if we can’t make it better, why would we make another new model?’ That’s an admirable position to take in our commercially driven “just give me something new” world.

Ping i59 irons

$275 per club with Project X LS steel shaft and Golf Pride New Decade MCC Arccos-enabled grip. $290 per club with UST Recoil 760 ES graphite shafts. (From $250 each at dickssportinggoods.com and $285 per club at carlsgolfland.com) Specs:. Forged 1025 carbon-steel body with a 17-4 stainless steel face, aluminum...
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s Glide Forged Pro wedge offers a multitude of options

No one was more excited about the release of the Glide Forged Pro ($217.50 steel) than Ping staffer Viktor Hovland. At the top of the Norwegian’s wedge wish-list was the inclusion of a more compact version of the current Glide that suited his visual preferences. Ping engineers not only found a way to shrink the overall wedge footprint for Hovland — they added some new wrinkles along the way.
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s i59 is the ‘next big thing’ in iron design

The iBlade enjoyed an unprecedented five-year run in Ping’s iron rotation. Five years. If you know anything about yearly product cycles, that’s some serious staying power. A mainstay on Tour and a popular option for a wide range of handicaps — due to its playable profile and perimeter weighting — there really wasn’t a reason to mess with success.
Ping Unveils i59 Irons, Creates More Speculation

Ever since photos surfaced in May of new irons in the bag of Viktor Hovland and a couple of other Ping staffers on the PGA and European tours, the release of the company’s i59 iron model has been anticipated by Ping enthusiasts and curious golf equipment watchers. Ping’s announcement on...
