Ping reveal new i59 irons and Glide Forged Pro wedges
The Ping i59 irons replace the Ping iBlade, while the Ping Glide Forged Pro wedges will suit accomplished golfers who place a premium on feel. The iBlade has been part of Ping’s iron line-up for five years, and that’s a much longer shelf life than virtually any other modern iron. Ping’s stance is ‘if we can’t make it better, why would we make another new model?’ That’s an admirable position to take in our commercially driven “just give me something new” world.www.todaysgolfer.co.uk
