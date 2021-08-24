Cancel
JotForm Releases 2021 Mobile Data Report To Share Compelling Pandemic Data

Cover picture for the articleJotForm’s Mobile Data Report reveals insights on how today’s digital transformation and the COVID-19 pandemic have increased workplace reliance on mobile devices. JotForm, a leading online form software provider, published a Mobile Data Report that covers mobile device usage, how mobile data collection supports workplaces, industries that have increased mobile data collection and recommendations on how to use mobile forms and apps for data collection.

