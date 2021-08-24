Cancel
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime to debut in India next week with a 'superstar camera'

By Babu Mohan
Android Central
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Redmi 10 Prime will debut in India on September 3. It is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 10. The phone will succeed last year's Redmi 9 Prime. The global Redmi 10 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Despite being an entry-level device, it has a quad-lens camera system on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP sensor housed within the centered hole-punch cutout.

www.androidcentral.com

