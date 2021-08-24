Cancel
New Uncharted Movie Footage Shown But Not Publicly

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the upcoming Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022, Sony Pictures Entertainment has yet to release a proper teaser let alone trailer, but it appears that the company did show off some footage featuring dialogue at CinemaCon this week. Unfortunately, it would appear that the footage has not been made available to the public as of yet, if it ever will be, but thankfully there are descriptions online from those lucky few able to get a glimpse at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan in action.

