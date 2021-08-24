A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on 57 Freeway in Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)

On early Monday morning, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton.

The auto-pedestrian accident took place a little after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, just north of the Imperial Highway. Reports showed that a Sig Alert was announced and all southbound lanes were closed for several hours in the area.

