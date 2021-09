“Take up all the space, even when you think you don’t deserve it,” sings Orla Gartland less than a minute into ‘Things That I’ve Learned’, the line feeling as though it has been ripped straight from a list of self-affirmations. As a former YouTuber who has fought to be taken seriously as an independent artist by both the public and industry heads, Gartland may well have repeated these words to herself; having amassed over 200,000 subscribers since 2012, she has explained multiple times that she doesn’t want her following to eclipse her music.