NFL Draft Profile: Cam Taylor-Britt, Cornerback, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 205

DOB: 10/15/99

Eligible: 2022

Montgomery, AL

Park Crossing High School

Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pros:

Pun: Cam Taylor-Britt has the makings of an impactful DB at the next level due to a mix of AA, ball skills and nuances in coverage. He has some of the most fluid hips in all of college, allowing Taylor-Britt to be patient in press-man coverage, staying square and not biting on route salesmanship, only transitioning when he needs to. He likes to use a well-timed two-handed strike to reroute receivers and has physical play strength to squeeze his man down the sideline. In off-man coverage, Taylor-Britt has a very smooth and quick backpedal with efficient footwork at the stem to click and close downhill. Furthermore, in zone coverage he is adept at reading 1-2 when tasked with a deep third or quarter and quickly processes and attacks vertical routes from the #2 WR to his side of the field. Taylor-Britt has active eyes on the QB while being spatially aware of his zone and incoming threats, feeling routes break with his senses and peripherals, then reacting accordingly. When the ball comes his way, Taylor-Britt has eye-popping ball skills with explosive vertical to high point the ball. He's especially effective when in trail position as he gets his head around to see the ball and tracks it while maintaining speed, then uses his functional length well to extend for a PBU. Finally, Taylor-Britt is a very willing run defender who regularly comes downhill aggressively, taking on blocks with outside leverage and landing big hits on ball carriers.