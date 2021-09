Camila Cabello is set to sing her heart out as Cinderella in a modern musical version of the titular fairy tale this weekend on Amazon Prime. The pop singer, previously part of girl group Fifth Harmony, has proved to be a powerhouse in her own right, but obviously fans often associate Cabello with her famous boyfriend and fellow singer, Shawn Mendes. Many of us would not have been mad at the “Lost in Japan” hitmaker teaming up for the musical as her Prince Charming.