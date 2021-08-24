Cancel
Chemistry

Eliminating annoying loops and blisters in adhesives

By Eindhoven University of Technology
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlisters (tiny air pockets) or loops in Band-Aids or tapes can be quite annoying and difficult to remove. What's more, they can also affect the materials used to make flexible electronics and soft robotics. Researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology and University of Twente have studied the unpeeling of looped adhesive tape and developed a new model to explain how best to remove troublesome loops. The new research is published in European Physics Letters.

