Partial Curve Matching
We study the problem of partially matching between two given curves that may represent the boundaries of 2D objects, aiming to determine all pairs of sub-curves that geometrically match under local scale invariance. The objective function is minimized by Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) capitalizes on Dynamic Time Warping to compare the two subcurves. The proposed method has been successfully applied on world coastline data providing a bipartite graph with the analytical point-to-point correspondences.
