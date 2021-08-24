Cancel
Changes in color indicate material deformations

By ETH Zurich
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETH Zurich researchers have developed a new type of laminate that changes color as soon as the material is deformed. This way, the materials researchers can kill two birds with one stone: a lightweight composite material that inspects itself. Lightweight construction has found its way into many areas, especially automotive...

