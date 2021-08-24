Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Shaka Heyward, Linebacker, Duke Blue Devils

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 9 days ago

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 220

DOB: 4/19/00

Eligible: 2022

Hoschton, GA

Mill Creek High School

Shaka Heyward

Duke Blue Devils

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing great length, Heyward is able to prevent blockers from gaining access to his frame if he extends.That length helps him get a hand on ball carriers at unfavorable angles. A good initial reaction often allows Heyward to be a step ahead of blockers at the second level. He is patient and gap sound from the backside, not losing contain. Subscribe for full article

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
250
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

#Duke Blue Devils#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ga Mill Creek High School
