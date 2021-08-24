Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US open: Futures Edge Higher But Momentum Slows

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFTSE -0.4% at 7109. US stocks are heading for a mildly positive open as investors continue weighing up the risks of rising Delta covid cases and the chances of the Fed signaling the tightening of monetary policy at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. The positive sentiment after the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Dow Futures#Us Dollar#Oil Futures#Index Futures#S P#15888 Euro Stoxx 0 12#Delta Covid#Fed#Fda#Pfizer#The Federal Reserve#Pmi#Fx#Eur Usd#German#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Economic Data This Week Could Give Gold Prices a Bumpy Ride

Weak dollar or strong dollar, it all adds to the volatility of gold, and this week in particular could prove to be a bumpy ride with an outpouring of economic data ahead. To start the week’s trading session, the dollar decided to take a back seat while gold inched higher.
Businessactionforex.com

Investors Still Happy With Powell’s Dovish Stance

There may be a lot of disagreement with how the Federal Reserve is pursuing its current monetary policy, with inflation hawks becoming increasingly worried about extremely loose policy and its implications for the economy. But Chair Powell is not budging yet from the very gradual approach towards changes, which suggests an extended time of cheap money and further risk taking by investors.
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
Stocksactionforex.com

Risk Appetite Makes a Return

We’re seeing a strong start to September in the markets, just as we move into the business end of the week. Choppy trade on Tuesday appeared to put some on edge but clearly, that was a little overblown, with month-end perhaps having a role to play. There are obviously downside risks to the outlook for the rest of this year, with the spread of delta naturally casting a shadow over the global recovery but there’s also plenty of reason to be hopeful.
Businessactionforex.com

Inflation In The Eurzone Increased To A Ten-Year High

Amid a temporary strengthening of the dollar index, major US stock indices declined yesterday. The Dow Jones index decreased by 0.11%, the S&P 500 index decreased by 0.13%, and the NASDAQ index lost 0.04% at the close of trading. 7 of the 11 sectors closed in the red zone. The technology and energy sectors declined most. But despite that, the S&P 500 index added almost 3% at the end of the month. It is the seventh month of growth in a row. And while the Fed is in no hurry to tighten its monetary policy, the rally is likely to continue. Investors’ attention is now focused on labor market data, which will be released later this week. The Federal Reserve relies on employment reports, so very good figures may provoke investors to start selling.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Crosses Trading Up But Markets Stay Generally Cautious

While NASDAQ surged to new record high overnight, overall closes were mixed with DOW slightly down. Asia markets also lack a clear direction. Investors appear to remain cautious ahead of US non-farm payroll report tomorrow. So far, New Zealand and Australian Dollars are the strongest ones for the week. Canadian Dollar is lagging far behind with WTI oil price struggling around 68 handle. Swiss Franc and Yen are the worst performing ones. But both are just range bound against the greenback, which is clearly weak against other Europeans and commodity currencies.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares edge higher on metal gains

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in automobile and metal stocks, while broader Asian markets were muted on growing concerns over the Chinese economy. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.14% at 17,099.80 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark...
StocksWDEZ 101.9 FM

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
Stocksactionforex.com

US open: Wall Street Looks to Softer Open, Zoom Plunges

FTSE -0.83% at 7111. Futures trade lower but set for strong monthly gains. US stocks are set to open lower on the final day of trading in August. However, across the month as a whole the three main indices on Wall Street have seen strong gains booked. The S&P has booked gains of 3% in its seventh straight month of gains. Meanwhile the Nasdaq has rallied 4% and the Dow Jones 1.3% amid the ongoing rotation out of cyclicals.
Stocksactionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Bounced Back Sharply From 92.40

Dow (35360.73, -39.11, -0.11%) can fall to 35250 before rising back towards 35500/750 in the longer run. The index looks bearish just now. Watch price action near 35250. DAX (15835.09, -52.22, -0.33%) has dipped too but while above 15800-15600 there is scope to rise back towards 16000-16200 in the near term.
Retailactionforex.com

CAD Steady But GDP Disappoints

The Canadian dollar has consolidated recent gains and is trading quietly on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2598, down 0.08% on the day. The dollar index is down 0.18% on Tuesday, dipping to 0.9248 in North America. Canada’s economy contracts in Q2. The Canadian currency missed a golden opportunity...
Stocksactionforex.com

US Dollar Has Reason To Rise

Stock markets paused growth yesterday, with the dollar gaining support on the downturn and US indices correcting by around 0.1% from their peaks. Declines in Europe ranged from 0.1% in the CAC 40 to 0.3% in the DAX and 0.4% in the FTSE 100. Pressure on the DAX was triggered...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Markets Move Sideways

Currency markets contented themselves with consolidating recent moves, with no data of note released overnight to shift expectations materially. The dollar index was unchanged overnight at 92.69 but has edged 0.15% lower to 92.55 in Asia. Today, the primary movers have been the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which have dragged the euro and sterling higher, depressing the dollar index.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/JPY: Reversal Higher Gains Momentum as Resistance Nears

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The AUD/JPY continues to break through important short-term resistance and is coming within sight of a range that was produced late in July and until the second week of August. As of this writing, the AUD/JPY is trading above the 81.000 level and if this can be maintained there appear to be technical reasons to suspect another leg higher can ensue. On the 11th of August, the AUD/JPY was trading near the 81.550 mark.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates recent losses below 93.00, US ADP, ISM PMI eyed

DXY keeps rebound from three-week low, picks up bids of late. Treasury yields rise for the second day, stock futures print mild gains amid quiet session. ECB chatters, downbeat data probe greenback bulls, recently easy covid infections add to the downside concerns. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI could...

Comments / 0

Community Policy