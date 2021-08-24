US open: Futures Edge Higher But Momentum Slows

Amid a temporary strengthening of the dollar index, major US stock indices declined yesterday. The Dow Jones index decreased by 0.11%, the S&P 500 index decreased by 0.13%, and the NASDAQ index lost 0.04% at the close of trading. 7 of the 11 sectors closed in the red zone. The technology and energy sectors declined most. But despite that, the S&P 500 index added almost 3% at the end of the month. It is the seventh month of growth in a row. And while the Fed is in no hurry to tighten its monetary policy, the rally is likely to continue. Investors’ attention is now focused on labor market data, which will be released later this week. The Federal Reserve relies on employment reports, so very good figures may provoke investors to start selling.