Rebound Stalls ahead of Jackson Hole
The week got off to a strong start on Monday but momentum is already waning, with European stocks a little flat and US futures only marginally higher. Investors were keen to buy dips at the start of the week and capitalise on last weeks sell-off, as China successfully contained the virus outbreak and the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Chinese growth fears had weighed on risk appetite in recent weeks but it seems the draconian approach is paying off once more.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0