Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for local veterans returns

The Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight returns Saturday Aug. 28.

Two flights with 102 local veterans (and their guardians) will travel to Washington D.C. to tour the WWII Memorial, Korean War memorial, Air Force Memorial, Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall, and more. It will also include a viewing of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Upon their return that day, the Hoan Bridge will be lit up like the American flag for the veterans. On board will be four WWII veterans, 33 Korean War veterans, and 65 veterans fro the Vietnam War,

Since 2008, Stars and Stripes Honor Flights have flown 7,606 veterans to Washington D.C.

