Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for local veterans returns

By James Groh
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ob6VR_0bbGNK9600

The Wisconsin Stars and Stripes Honor Flight returns Saturday Aug. 28.

Two flights with 102 local veterans (and their guardians) will travel to Washington D.C. to tour the WWII Memorial, Korean War memorial, Air Force Memorial, Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall, and more. It will also include a viewing of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Upon their return that day, the Hoan Bridge will be lit up like the American flag for the veterans. On board will be four WWII veterans, 33 Korean War veterans, and 65 veterans fro the Vietnam War,

Since 2008, Stars and Stripes Honor Flights have flown 7,606 veterans to Washington D.C.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight gives veterans a chance to see various war memorials in Washington D.C.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Honor Flight#War Memorial#Air Force Memorial#Se Wisconsin#American#Washington D C Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Related
San Diego, CAeccalifornian.com

Flights of honor

Officially, the mission of Honor Flight is to transport United States’ Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served the country. Unofficially, Honor Flight San Diego Director Holly Shaffner said, the trips provide the non-profit organization with a chance to “give veterans the royal treatment”.
Fort Dodge, IAMessenger

Supporting area veterans

Since the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight was founded in 2009, more than 3,000 veterans have flown to Washington, D.C. to view their war memorials. Those flights have been made possible through countless private donations totaling about $2 million, according to Ron Newsum, founder of the local Honor Flight. On...
Aerospace & Defensesbmag.net

Pancakes for Veterans

Army Major Ret. Ron Chatelain, the Most Decorated Living Veteran in Louisiana with the Distinguished Service Cross, 2 Silver Stars, 2 Bronze V, and 5 Purple Hearts from Vietnam with Ada Duos and Sam Hugh. Kathy Duston with husband, Air Force Major Arthur Duston, F-105 Thunderchief “Thud” pilot in Vietnam.
MilitaryRepublic

PURPLE HEART REMEMBRANCE: Vietnam veteran still feels pains of war 50 years later

Many folks know Steve Forgey as a strong and lucky guy. Even his wife of 50 years says she has never seen him cry. While the Vietnam War veteran says he treasures his Purple Heart above all of his other military medals, the 73-year-old Petersville resident admits he didn’t even know there was such a thing as an annual Purple Heart Day. However, most people were unaware of the Aug. 7 observance when it arrived last Saturday, because it has only been seven years since Purple Heart Day became an unofficial observance.
AdvocacyKodiak Daily Mirror

Veteran and grandparent donates Vietnam-era flag to elementary school

When George Thompson dropped off 11-year-old Reagan Thompson, his granddaughter, at Anne Wien Elementary School on Wednesday, he noticed there was no American flag on the pole in front of the school. So the 70-year-old Vietnam veteran went home, got a flag and raised it in front of Anne Wien...
Militaryfox13news.com

Preserving history with WWII veterans

For World War II veteran Joseph Greco, serving his country was his duty. He and other veterans are giving an oral historical account of their military service.
MilitaryWKRC

World War II vet celebrates 97th birthday with Dream Flight

MADISON, Wis. (WKRC) - A World War II and Korean War veteran got to spend a very special birthday soaring through the sky. Lewis Harned celebrated his 97th birthday this August with a Dream Flight thanks to Operation September Freedom, a program that honors WWII veterans with these flights. Harned...
MilitaryFountain Hills Times

Legion honors Korean War veterans

American Legion Post 58 honored Korean War veterans with a special ceremony Sunday, July 18. Sometimes referred to as “the forgotten war,” the post held the service to demonstrate that those veterans’ service to the country will never be forgotten. The post honored 12 veterans in person but honored all...
Petskfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Local Veteran Gets A Service Dog

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors local Marine Veteran Brennan Jones. Brennan says military service takes its toll on people differently and that is why she is helping other Veterans after their service. However, Brennan needs help too. After a long application process slowed by Brennan’s nerves and anxiety, last Wednesday Brennan got to meet her new best friend, a service dog named Snacks, courtesy of Operation Mutt 22. The two were introduced last week in Goddard at the Summerball Showdown. Congratulations on your new friend Brennan and THANK YOU for your service.
MilitaryWJFW-TV

Military show honors American veterans

Local News Published 08/22/2021 7:13AM, Last Updated 08/22/2021 6:06PM. Aniwa - The Central Wisconsin Military Show has been going on for several years at the Motorama Auto Museum grounds. This year brought back excitement from visitors interested in military history. Attendees said that the event is about honoring veterans through retelling stories about their past.
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Four Veterans Honored With Quilts Of Valor

Four local veterans, surrounded by their friends and family members, received Quilts of Valor in ceremonies on Aug. 14 at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas: John Fukushima, Doug May, Dr. James Tyson and Don Greene. Blue Ridge Quilts of Valor quilters Sheila Solen, Bonnie Hartel and Bonnie Cunningham...

Comments / 0

Community Policy