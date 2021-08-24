Cancel
How to Tell if Tyler’s School Supply List Will Cause Your Child Back Pain

By Jen Austin
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last thing a 7-year old needs is to lug around a 20-pound backpack all day, and doctors are warning that a school backpack can lead to life-long problems if it's too heavy. Are Tyler school supply lists going to cause any issues?. My daughter came home after day one...

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Getting Back To The School Routine (Video)

With classes right around the corner, it’s time to get kids ready for a return to school. And after a year that has been anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic experts say it’s important to prepare children for that first day of school by getting back into a routine.
Help your kids back pain with Dr. Azab

LUBBOCK, Texas – Back to school is here and that means your kids could start experiencing back pain. It could be from sitting in chairs, their backpacks or so much more but it does happen to them. Dr. Azab with All Family Chiro shares with us what to do and look for.
An Appeal Letter To Schools On School Supply Lists

I'll start out by saying I have no issue with purchasing the supplies on the school supply list because I know they're necessary for my student. I may not understand what all goes into creating a school supply list, just like teachers and administrators have no idea what goes into programming a radio station, so I would like to send this appeal to who ever is responsible for creating the school supplies list for students. We know each year that school is going to begin by late August. Walmart, Target, the office stores and even the dollar stores begin setting up school supply displays in the middle of their stores by the middle of July in anticipation of school supply shopping. I believe schools should release their requested or required school supply list before the start of the school year so that parents can prepare to purchase the supplies that their students need on the first day of school.
12 Ways to Help Your Child Make a Smooth Transition Back to School

The 2020-2021 school year was challenging, to say the least, with most students having to cope with remote learning or a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes. Now, after more than a year of a laid-back, unstructured learning environment, your school-age child may have a difficult time switching back to full-time in-person school. Read on for some products—and good advice—for helping your child smoothly transition into the new school year.
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.

