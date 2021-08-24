Cancel
Science

Bitten: Stories of Diseases From Ticks

By Stephanie Mallory
realtree.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a mom of four very young children, I was used to being tired, but this was something different. I woke up exhausted, achy and feverish. I also noticed swollen lymph nodes under my left arm. I assumed I had the flu, but while showering later that morning, I noticed a rash on my left side — the same side I’d removed a tick from a few days before. I’d read enough about tick-borne diseases to know I needed to get to a doctor right away. Sure enough, my doctor said I was likely infected with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. He prescribed a round of doxycycline antibiotics, which quickly cleared my symptoms up. I was fortunate to have caught it early, but not everyone does. Tick-borne diseases can be hard to diagnose and, left untreated, can cause long-term debilitating symptoms and even death.

#Ticks#Lyme Disease#Cdc#Bacteria#Burger King#Alpha Gal
