Bitten: Stories of Diseases From Ticks

As a mom of four very young children, I was used to being tired, but this was something different. I woke up exhausted, achy and feverish. I also noticed swollen lymph nodes under my left arm. I assumed I had the flu, but while showering later that morning, I noticed a rash on my left side — the same side I’d removed a tick from a few days before. I’d read enough about tick-borne diseases to know I needed to get to a doctor right away. Sure enough, my doctor said I was likely infected with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. He prescribed a round of doxycycline antibiotics, which quickly cleared my symptoms up. I was fortunate to have caught it early, but not everyone does. Tick-borne diseases can be hard to diagnose and, left untreated, can cause long-term debilitating symptoms and even death.