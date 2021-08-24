Cancel
California’s curtailments of solar electricity generation continue to increase

 9 days ago

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Curtailments of solar-powered electricity generation have increased in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) region, the part of the electric grid that covers most of the state. In 2020, CAISO curtailed 1.5 million megawatthours of utility-scale solar, or 5% of its utility-scale solar production.

