Aruba Switch Series and HPE ProLiant Networking Adapters supported solutions

I liked the ease of setting up the Rockspace mesh system when I reviewed it in 2020, so I was interested to take a look at Rockspace's tri-and whole-home mesh Wi-FI. A mesh Wi-Fi is a set of multiple devices, called nodes, that work as one system to blend your home Wi-Fi coverage to ensure even coverage across all areas. Your standard modem router broadcasts its signal from its location -- meaning that, in some areas of your home, WI-Fi coverage can be less than optimal. Having a mesh system will ensure that all areas of your home receive a good strong signal.