Aruba Switch Series and HPE ProLiant Networking Adapters supported solutions
Hi all, this post was also published on Aruba Airhead Community (well versed to the Aruba Networking side of the question). Reading the HPE COMPUTE TRANSCEIVER AND CABLE HARDWARE MATRIX (June 2021, Edition 16) document available here, I noticed that only the Aruba 8320 Switch series and the Aruba 8325 Switch series are mentioned under the ARUBA SYSTEMS AND PRODUCTS SUPPORTED WITH HPE PROLIANT NETWORKING ADAPTERS section at page 12, so here my question:community.hpe.com
Comments / 0