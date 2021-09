Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is hoping to hire 3,000 flight attendants by the summer of 2022. The airline shared its hiring plans Tuesday, saying it's working on adding an additional 1,500 flight attendants to the sky by next summer. That's in addition to another 1,500 workers that made it through the hiring process (they were already in training or had a conditional job offer) before the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.