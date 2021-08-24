Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County Joins Growing Movement to Become a Blue Zones Project Community

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Adventist Health and Blue Zones LLC announced the launch of Blue Zones Project to help residents of Mendocino County live longer, better lives. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County joins the recently launched Blue Zones Project® in Upper Napa Valley as Northern California areas where Adventist Health is introducing this unique community-driven well-being improvement initiative as part of its commitment to the populations it serves. Mendocino County is supported by three Adventist Health campuses: Howard Memorial in Willits; Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg; and Ukiah Valley in Ukiah, all of which will work in close collaboration with other local stakeholders to promote healthy choices and habits in the region.

mendofever.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Volunteers#Population Health#Built Environment#Today Adventist Health#Blue Zones Llc#Realage
