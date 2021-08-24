MSA 2040 - Unable to create diskgroup with SSD
MSA 2040 - Unable to create diskgroup with SSD. I have a MSA 2040 in my lab. It was configured with 14 10K drives and 14 15K drives. We want to switch over to the SSDs. The spinning drives have been removed and 6 SSD drives were put into the bays. All old diskgroups and storage pools were deleted before the other drives were removed. Now the system has only 6 SSDs. When I try to create a diskgroup with just SSDs, I am unable to do so because the "Add diskgroup" is grayed out. I found out from the HPE MSA guide that.community.hpe.com
Comments / 0