MSA 2040 - Unable to create diskgroup with SSD

By sanjayrao-redha
High Point Enterprise
 8 days ago

MSA 2040 - Unable to create diskgroup with SSD. I have a MSA 2040 in my lab. It was configured with 14 10K drives and 14 15K drives. We want to switch over to the SSDs. The spinning drives have been removed and 6 SSD drives were put into the bays. All old diskgroups and storage pools were deleted before the other drives were removed. Now the system has only 6 SSDs. When I try to create a diskgroup with just SSDs, I am unable to do so because the "Add diskgroup" is grayed out. I found out from the HPE MSA guide that.

community.hpe.com

Technology
Computers
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
Computersxda-developers

What configurations is the HP Chromebook x2 11 available in?

HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 a few weeks back, which brings a new premium device to the Chrome OS space. This is one of the most premium Chrome OS tablets on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the tablet for you. While all the models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different color options, upgraded RAM and storage options, various display resolutions, and optional LTE capability. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the HP Chromebook x2 11, highlighting the key differences.
Computersphoronix.com

The PREEMPT_RT Locking Code Is Merged For Linux 5.15

It looks like the real-time (RT) patches for the Linux kernel are almost to the point of being fully upstream in the mainline Linux kernel. Merged for Linux 5.15 is the PREEMPT_RT locking code that represents a bulk of the outstanding RT patches. Noted earlier this month was how the...
InternetTechCrunch

Facebook engineers develop new open source time keeping appliance

At a basic level, says Oleg Obleukhov, a production engineer at Facebook, it’s simply pinging this time-keeping server to make sure each device is reporting the same time. “Almost every single electronic device today uses NTP — Network Time Synchronization Protocol — which you have on your phone, on your watch, on your laptop, everywhere, and they all connect to these NTP servers where they just go and say, ‘what time is it’ and the NTP server provides the time,” he explained.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Turn Your Code into a Real Program: Packaging, Running and Distributing Scripts using Docker

With Docker, it is easy to package your code into an image that we can run anywhere, anytime; regardless of your hardware or software. It will run on a laptop, Raspberry Pi, Server, Mac, Linux or Windows. This article will detail the process of packaging your script into a Docker image that can be shared and run. It focuses particularly on how to run the programs that exist in the Docker image.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HP M24fd USB-C monitor provides power and video with one cable

In conjunction with the launch of the new HP Chromebase all-in-one desktop with rotating screen and HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet, Hewlett-Packard has also launched its new USB-C monitor in the form of the HP M24fd. Designed work well with Chrome OS devices, the HP M24fd USB-C monitor is equipped with a 65w USB-C cable that works with any USB-C capable laptop. Providing both connectivity and power in a single cord setup.
ComputersEmbedded.com

NAND flash paces memory controller requirements

The future of the memory controller is irrevocably tied to the memories they control. Similarly, they are governed by Moore’s Law. And while storage class memories (SCMs) may gain traction thanks to new architectures, the memory controller market is still very much dictated by NAND flash. “Everyone’s used to the...
ComputersNew Scientist

Using microwave beams could let quantum computers be small but mighty

Quantum computers tend to be labyrinthine machines the size of a fridge with large tangles of control and cooling systems. This complexity is a huge hurdle to scaling up processor power to tackle harder problems. But researchers have finally proved that a decades-old theory to simplify silicon quantum processors can work, potentially paving the way for vastly more powerful devices.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SK hynix 2TB Gold P31 SSD features gold PCB

SK hynix has introduced a new 2TB Gold P31 Ultra-low-power Solid State Drive (SSD) following on from the release last year of the 1 TB and 500 GB capacities. The 2TB version is finished with a black-color PCB (Printed Circuit Board) instead of the usual green and will be available to purchase in a few days time from August the 23rd via Amazon’s Deal of the Day sale allowing you to bag a bargain if you need to upgrade or purchase a new SSD for your new rig.
ComputersHigh Point Enterprise

Unable to remove snmp public community

I wanted to remove public snmp from HP J9782A 2530-24 Switch. Tried used below command & gor a error. Can someone help me on this. The no form of the command uses only the <community-name> variable and deletes the named community from the switch. That means you dont need the variable "unrestricted" in the syntax. I could test it briefly.
Electronicscnyhomepage.com

The best Samsung SSD

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you want the latest data-storage technology for your computer, you’ll want to look toward an SSD, which stands for solid state drive. The SSD uses a storage technology similar to a memory card. This allows for faster read/write speeds versus a traditional HDD (hard disk drive), which uses spinning platters.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dock with SSD slot and fast LAN: Gadge Hub in a short test

Gadge Hub wants to be the jack of all trades among docking stations: Connections are HDMI up to 4K, 2 × USB-C, USB-A, a slot for SD cards, an integrated 100 watt power supply and 2.5 GBit Ethernet and a slot for SSD boards – it is the first dock known to us with such a combination of interfaces.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

SSD Systems evaluation

Controlling access to your facility or business with technology is a smart way to ensure only those who are meant to can enter either your premises as a whole, or only certain areas of it. There are several things to take into account when choosing the best access control systems for your business, and this SSD Systems evaluation will look at their access control features and services.
ComputersTechRepublic

Linux 101: How to create a compressed archive of a folder from the CLI with zip

Find out how easy it is to create compressed archives from the Linux command line, using zip. Jack Wallen shows you how. Recently, I showed you how to create compressed archives from the Linux command-line using the tar command. This time I want to demonstrate the same task, but using a tool you're probably already familiar with. The tool in question is zip, and it creates compressed zip files from whatever you throw at it.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD processors: cloud virtual machines remain insecure

Several research teams have discovered new attack vectors on the RAM encryption of AMD’s Epyc processors. The company can improve two variants with the help of the extended Secure Nested Paging (SEV-SNP) function and firmware updates that AMD has built into the third generation Epyc 7003, alias Milan, with Zen 3 architecture. A third type of attack also leverages SEV-SNP, provided that one has one-time access to the system.

