MSA 2040 - Unable to create diskgroup with SSD

HP launched the Chromebook x2 11 a few weeks back, which brings a new premium device to the Chrome OS space. This is one of the most premium Chrome OS tablets on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the tablet for you. While all the models of the HP Chromebook x2 11 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different color options, upgraded RAM and storage options, various display resolutions, and optional LTE capability. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the HP Chromebook x2 11, highlighting the key differences.