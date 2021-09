Gary Neville slammed the 'absolutely horrific' challenge made by Leicester's Ayoze Perez on West Ham's Pablo Fornals that saw the former sent off on Monday night. The Leicester star received the first red card of this Premier League season by catching Fornals high on the ankle after he took a heavy touch deep in his own half. Referee Michael Oliver did not spot the challenge but did present a red card after VAR called him over to check the tackle on the pitchside monitor.