Breckinridge County, KY

COVID Update: Local Cases Increase; Beshear Sounds Warning Regarding Hospitals

wxbc1043.com
 8 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says the state has been hit with record numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday more than 20 hospitals face critical staffing shortages. He announced nearly 2,600 new virus cases and 17 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky. More than 1,890 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 529 in intensive care units. A record 301 Kentucky virus patients are on ventilators. (The latest numbers locally show 224 active cases in Breckinridge County.)

