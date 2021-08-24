Angel Broking Rings in Silver Jubilee With the Rebranding

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FinTech platform Angel Broking Limited (Angel Broking or 'the Company') celebrated 25 years of success this month by rebranding to Angel One, a one-stop financial services brand. The two-and-a-half decade long journey is filled with milestones, including an IPO, in the history of shaping the digitization of the stockbroking industry, and the evolution of a traditional broker into a FinTech platform.

