NLP Tutorial: Topic Modeling in Python with BerTopic

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Data Scientist | AI Practitioner | Software Developer. Giving talks, teaching, writing. Topic modeling is an unsupervised machine learning technique thaat automatically identifies different topics present in a document (textual data). Data has become a key asset/tool to run many businesses around the world. With topic modeling, you can collect unstructured datasets, analyzing the documents, and obtain the relevant and desired information that can assist you in making a better decision.

hackernoon.com

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

Rational Software Engineer: How to Find a Dream Job

I am a software engineer who geeks on learning, using a scientific approach to solve problems, and optimizing my performance. During my work as a software engineer, I tried to understand what can make the process of finding a new job more smooth and less error-prone. I feel like I’ve gained some insights into this topic, which may be useful for others as well. In this article, I will share a few recommendations that help me to go through the job search process and identify whether a company is a good place to work.
Marble Run Tutorial

In this fun SOLIDWORKS tutorial you can follow simple steps to create different blocks and track pieces for a wooden Marble Run set. By the end of the tutorial, you will be able to create a marble run track either by copying the set up in the tutorial or by creating your own, it’s about being creative! Feel free to create new track parts or edit existing ones. The marble part for the tutorial is available to download here.
Intelligent.com Names 10 Best Free Python Courses and Tutorials of 2021

The top education guide highlights flexible options for learning a new skill or advancing your career. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best free Python courses and tutorials of 2021. This trusted education guide features courses that provide real-world skills needed to succeed in the industry and highlight flexible options for learning a new skill or career advancement.
Huffman Encoding & Python Implementation

Huffman Encoding is a Lossless Compression Algorithm used to compress the data. It is an algorithm developed by David A. Huffman while he was a Sc.D. student at MIT, and published in the 1952 paper “A Method for the Construction of Minimum-Redundancy Codes”. [1]. As it can be understood from...
Loaded in 600 Milliseconds: How To Improve Website Speed

Software developer / 18 years of PHP/MYSQL experience / Founder at Treblle. One of the first movies I ever saw in a cinema was in my tiny home town Nova Gradiška in Croatia. The movie playing that day was Gone in 60 Seconds. As you can imagine, I was blown away. My first movie on the big screen. And at the time there were a lot of popular actors in it like Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Vinnie Jones, and others. It really was an experience I remember to this day. In particular, a scene from that movie seems like a great intro to this article. So, before you continue, play the video and get yourself into the performance groove. Don't forget to do the finger thing that Cage does 😂
10 Useful JavaScript Functions to Learn

Adding the Internationalization (i18n) Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada. How to Set Up End to End Tests with WebdriverIO on Github Action ? by @antoinecaron. Join Hacker Noon. Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.
The Complete Practical Guide to Topic Modelling

A complete guide to perform topic modeling using pyLDAvis. The purpose of this NLP step is to understand the topics in input data and those topics help to analyze the context of the articles or documents. This step will also further help in data labeling needs using the topics generated in this step across each set of similar documents.
A Unique Interaction: Learning the Code of Dancing Fingerprints

The future is now. Once out of reach, parts of our world are now awaiting exploration through an interdisciplinary approach in AI development. For example, researchers at the University of Jyväskylä are creating an interdisciplinary bridge between dance movements and machine learning technologies. It appears that dancing might be on its way to guide the IT world towards a better understanding of communication, leaving a noticeable mark on the future of AI algorithm development.
PremiumVFX Minimal Slideshow Tutorial #gettingstarted

Watch this tutorial to learn how to create memorable slideshows using the 20 professionally-designed and -animated presets in PremiumVFX Minimal Slideshow. PremiumVFX Minimal Slideshow gives you 20 powerful and professionally animated templates. Do any presentation or slideshow with elegance and minimalism.
Hacking Hacker Noon : Basic Guide to Using Editor 2.0

Editor 2.0 is the name we lovingly gave to our trusted Slate JS editor that had been used since day 1 of us launching Hacker Noon 2.0. This story walks you through the step by step of how to best utilize this editor, plus a few tips and tricks from our VP of Business Development/Blockchain Editor/Dentist extraordinaire on giving your story the best shot of going viral/getting published.
Bash Heredoc Tutorial For Beginners

When working with Bash scripts, you may end up in a situation where you have to process a series of inputs using the same command. Fortunately, there is a way in Bash to achieve this in a more optimal way using HereDoc. HereDoc, an acronym for Here Document, is an...
Basics of Functions in JS

I m a self learnt Node JS Developer from India. How to Declare Variables in Javascript: Let Vs. Var Vs. Const by @sankalp1122. Adding the Social Media Share Buttons Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada. How Content Creators are Powering a Lucrative Niche in Consumer Finance by @cyberguyesq. Join...
What Is A Cumulative Distribution Function?

An overview of CDF’s and their application in Data Science. Back in May, I took a look at a distribution function that belongs to most statistical distributions called the Probability Density Function, or PDF. The PDF is a very important part of statistical inference, likewise, so is its function brother, the Cumulative Distribution Function, or CDF. If you would like to learn more about PDFs before CDFs, you may read the article I wrote about them here:
Constantin Maier Workflower Tutorials #gettingstarted

Here are 6 tutorials covering all the core functions of Workflower. You don’t need to watch all tutorials to get started! Simply choose what you’re interested in. 3. Groups, Renaming & Relabeling (29:57) 4. Precomp Clones & Clones in Comp (46:48) 5. Creating & Merging Mattes (16:39) 6. Adjustment Layers...
ModelOps Series: Deploying AI Models Into Production

In this installment of the ModelOps Blog Series, we will transition from what it takes to build AI models to the process of deploying into production. Think of this as the on ramp for extracting value from your AI investments—moving your model out of the lab and into an environment where it can provide new insights for your organization or add value to customers.
Maximum Subarray Problem and Kadane’s Algorithm

The maximum subarray problem is a problem of finding a contiguous subarray with the largest sum, within a one-dimensional array. I had not thought about writing an article on the problem until I saw one of its solutions — Kadane’s algorithm. The algorithm broke my “streak” of not writing anything for more than a couple of months. Thank you Kadane for your elegant solution!
The Design Flaw with Asterisk

Attempting to reuse the wheel instead of reinventing it. Adding the Social Media Share Buttons Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada. How Content Creators are Powering a Lucrative Niche in Consumer Finance by @cyberguyesq. Join Hacker Noon. Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.
Framing Machine Learning Solutions

How to frame a machine learning solution to achieve a product goal?. Modern product goals regardless of the domain rely a lot on algorithms solved by computers. Typical approaches adopt solutions based on heuristics, i.e., step-by-step instructions on how to finish tasks. Often times such approaches are not robust enough to tackle real-world situations. In presence of data representing those situations, Machine Learning (ML) is a very good approach that finds a probabilistic solution by learning from data.
The Most Exciting Aspect Of Machine Learning

This article is an exploration into a specific segment within the wonderful field of Machine Learning(ML). You should come away from this article with one of the following: a newfound enthusiasm to explore an area of machine learning that might be new to you, or a new friend you share similar interests with.

