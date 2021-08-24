NLP Tutorial: Topic Modeling in Python with BerTopic

Software developer / 18 years of PHP/MYSQL experience / Founder at Treblle. One of the first movies I ever saw in a cinema was in my tiny home town Nova Gradiška in Croatia. The movie playing that day was Gone in 60 Seconds. As you can imagine, I was blown away. My first movie on the big screen. And at the time there were a lot of popular actors in it like Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Vinnie Jones, and others. It really was an experience I remember to this day. In particular, a scene from that movie seems like a great intro to this article. So, before you continue, play the video and get yourself into the performance groove. Don't forget to do the finger thing that Cage does 😂