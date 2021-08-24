Cancel
Florida woman allegedly throws cat into river during dispute with ex-boyfriend, officials say

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
A woman in Florida has been arrested after authorities said she threw this cat into the water to drown it. Volusia County Sheriff’s Offic

A cat is OK after a Florida woman allegedly threw the feline into a river last Thursday during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, officials said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says Christa Anne Thistle is accused of throwing Stanley into the Intracoastal Waterway in Oak Hill while the animal was in a crate.

“(Deputies) learned that Thistle and her long-term boyfriend had recently broken up, and they got into an argument over him not moving out fast enough,” the sheriff’s office says in a statement shared to YouTube.

“She began moving his belongings out of the RV, knocked over some food that was being cooked, then picked up Stanley’s cat crate and threw him into the river.”

Officials say the cat was submerged underwater for about 20 seconds before the boyfriend managed to rescue it.

The 53-year-old Thistle denied the accusation, according to the sheriff’s office. She is charged with animal cruelty and simple assault.

A video shared by officials shows Thistle, who is from Oak Hill, being handcuffed and claiming, “I did not throw a cat in the river.”

Authorities says Thistle “demanded to be taken to jail so she could make a phone call, bond out and kill her ex-boyfriend.”

Oak Hill is located along the eastern coast of Florida, about 233 miles north of Miami.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

