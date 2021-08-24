‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Mourns the Loss of New Kids on the Block Fan in Message To ‘Dearest Blockheads’

Few celebrities share a bond with their fans like “Blue Bloods” actor and New Kids on the Block frontman Donnie Wahlberg.

Wahlberg actually takes the time to get to know some of his fans. Both those online and those who he meets in person at concerts. And last night, he revealed that one of his biggest fans just passed away.

According to the fan’s Twitter page, her name was Dawn, AKA, @TwiliteRozez. Her bio shows that she was a huge music lover, from New Kids on the Block to Prince to The Cure.

The “Blue Bloods” star doesn’t say how she passed away, but he did post a sweet collage of pictures of the two of them together. Apparently, they met at least five times during Wahlberg’s time with NKOTB.

Wahlberg’s fans and those who love the band call themselves “Blockheads.” And that’s exactly who Wahlberg addressed last night in this heartbreaking post.

“Dearest Blockheads, We lost another beautiful member of our beloved BH Family — @TwiliteRozez. Life is so precious. Love each other. #RIPTwiliteRozez,” Wahlberg tweeted, along with the photo collage.

Blockheads Remember Dawn

In response to the “Blue Bloods” star’s tweet, many fellow Blockheads offered their love and support to Wahlberg and Dawn’s family. Many sent prayers and thoughts to everyone, and they reiterated Wahlberg’s message that life is short and precious.

“So True, Life is definitely Precious! Prayers to all of Her Family and Friends!” a fellow Blockhead wrote.

One fan, who seemed to know Dawn fairly well, commented, “She was simply one of the most amazing people to meet always full of joy I’m just glad her little boy is safe with her sister now as he needs his family more than anything right now.”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for remembering Dawn aka TwiliteRozez she for sure had a larger than life personality.”

Even Dawn’s sister, Melissa Saladrigas, responded to Wahlberg’s tweet. “My sister would be so excited you posted about her she truly loved you,” Saladrigas wrote. She also posted a link to a GoFundMe page for Dawn’s son, who’s three years old.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Films Season 12

CBS recently dropped the news that their hit crime drama, “Blue Bloods,” will debut its 12th season on Friday, Oct. 1. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite police family back in action (and also swapping family stories around the dinner table).

Every once in a while, the show’s official Twitter page will drop little sneak peeks at what the Reagan family are up to this season. But we can also rely on the cast to post glimpses of filming behind-the-scenes.

Wahlberg showed us a look behind the curtain in a tweet posted right after the star’s birthday. He turned 52 on August 17, and apparently, his big day distracted him while at work.

“When you’re busy tweeting on your bday, while shooting @BlueBloods_CBS, so they have a P.A. play your role in a scene in your place,” Wahlberg tweeted. “Great work Sharkey. Guess we’ll be watching you Friday nights this fall.”