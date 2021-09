Over the last year, the average total cost of a data breach increased nearly 10% to $4.24 million. That’s the highest average in the history of IBM Security’s annual Cost of a Data Breach Report. This was due to a number of factors. Increased remote working due to the COVID-19 pandemic and digital transformation both matter. Critical industries struggled to adapt their cybersecurity programs to the changing data landscape and IT infrastructure. Now, they need to consider security tools that are adaptable, intelligent and connected. Automation is one lever to pull in the fight against data breaches.