Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, heading out on a delayed tour and hoping they can keep doing what their big hits call for: taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music. The pandemic prompted the Doobies to postpone their anniversary tour, and they had to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame without a live ceremony. They began the belated tour Sunday but Michael McDonald, the group’s primary singer and songwriter in the late 1970s, says it’s a “crapshoot” whether they’ll be able to finish.

