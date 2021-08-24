Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia’s president extends decree giving him full power

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister and freezing parliament. President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time the Tunisian Constitution allows for such special measures. Instead, he issued a decree late Monday saying that exceptional measures would remain in place “until further notice.” Saied did not give a reason for his action but said he would address the nation in coming days. The president moved to consolidate power on July 26 following nationwide protests against worsening social and economic conditions exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Associated Press Tunis#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

Ethiopia urges citizens to end Tigray war 'once and for all'

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia's government on Tuesday summoned all capable citizens to war, urging them to join the country's military to stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region "once and for all." The call to arms is an ominous sign that all of Ethiopia’s 110 million people...
WorldRebel Yell

Tunisia | President extends Parliament’s lockdown and retains full powers

(Tunis) The Tunisian President Kais Saied, who granted himself the authority a month ago, extended the freezing of parliament “until further notice” and plunged the young democracy a little more into the unknown, in a context of acute economic and social crises. Imed LAMLOUM and Kaouther LARBI Agence France-Presse. The...
Worldabc17news.com

New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict. The Treasury Department says the chief of staff of the defense forces of neighboring Eritrea is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and the executions of boys. The nine-month war has killed thousands of people and left observers shocked as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces. The U.S. calls on Eritrea to remove its soldiers from Tigray permanently.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Pledges to Provide Support for Tunisia, Tunisian Presidency Says

TUNIS (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia pledged on Sunday to provide assistance to Tunisia, which is suffering a political, economic and health crisis, the Tunisian presidency said on Sunday, the latest sign of support for President Kais Saied against his Islamist opponents. Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan...
WorldWTOP

Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” amid growing hostility between the North African neighbors. Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra read a statement from the country’s president on the decision during a press conference. The announcement comes nearly...
Public HealthWNCY

Sri Lankans seek full COVID lockdown ahead of president’s address

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will meet his COVID-19 advisers on Friday and is expected later to address the nation as infections and deaths overwhelm the island’s health system, leading to calls for a complete lockdown. The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Tunisian President Says Parliament Suspended Indefinitely

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended his suspension of parliament "until further notice", a month after sacking his premier and granting himself greater powers in a shock intervention opponents decried as a coup. "Parliament is a danger to the state," he said on Tuesday during a meeting with Trade Minister...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S., EU warn of influx of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and European Union are raising alarm over the recent deployment of troops from Eritrea to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where nine months of war have killed thousands of people and sparked a worsening humanitarian crisis. Forces from Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray recaptured much of the territory...
Politicsabc17news.com

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has asked the president to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. President Andrzej Duda said he was analyzing the request but hinted Tuesday that he would grant it. Poland’s interior minister says the state of emergency would limit outsiders in a border area about 3 kilometers wide. Poland has seen more migrants seeking to illegally cross the border in recent weeks, most of them originally from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Polish government accuses the authoritarian leader of Belarus of pushing them to Poland to create instability in the European Union.
Detroit, MIHerald-Palladium

Family vows to win freedom of US journalist held in Myanmar

DETROIT (AP) — The parents and brother of an American journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for 100 days vowed Tuesday to never stop working to secure his release. Danny Fenster, 37, is managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, the Southeast Asian nation’s largest city. He was detained May 24 while trying to board a flight to visit his family who live in the Detroit area, and is being held in Yangon’s Insein Prison.
Worldabc17news.com

Micronesia’s president says he mandated vaccines to protect

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Micronesia’s leader says he’ll continue to walk around his island nation without fear, despite an alleged assassination threat against him over his government’s vaccine mandate. Micronesia is one of the few countries to impose a broad vaccine mandate. Some citizens have strongly objected, and one man has been arrested. But President David Panuelo tells The Associated Press he wants to protect his people and he wants his nation to remain a place where the virus hasn’t spread communally. He said people on the islands tend to live close together and any outbreak would spread like wildfire. He acknowledges freedoms are important but asks: “How can freedoms be important if you die from them?”
Worldabc17news.com

Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

A divided U.N. Security Council is pressing the Taliban to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdraws its forces. But China and Russia have refused to back the resolution, which they portray as diverting blame for the chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. French Deputy Ambassador Nathalie Broadhurst, said after Monday’s vote that “this lack of unity is a disappointment for us” and for Afghans. Russia and China abstained from the vote and did not veto the measure. France sponsored the resolution along with Britain and the U.S. It also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism. The vote came shortly before the U.S. moved its last troops out of Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.
Businessabc17news.com

Mexico president highlights corruption fight in address

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has delivered his third state of the nation address, highlighting highlighted his campaign against government corruption and downplaying the work that remains to be done in the areas of security and reducing poverty. Nearly midway through his six-year term, López Obrador remains popular despite stubbornly high levels of violence and rising inflation in an economy emerging from recession. The 67-year-old leader said Wednesday that “the money that was stolen before now gets to those on the bottom.” Government support for the poor has increased, but López Obrador didn’t mention that Mexico’s poverty rate has also increased during his presidency.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat assured his Libyan counterpart Thursday that Moscow supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country and is prepared to help work out the details with other countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks in Moscow with Najla...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."

Comments / 0

Community Policy