The Wright Museum Opens 'Shaped by Conflict'

WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of WWII opened its newest exhibit, "Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era" on August 17. Sponsored by The Weirs Publishing Company and Taylor Community with additional support by John and Evelyn Frank, Shaped by Conflict showcases common mementoes and personal items from the WWII era. These items—ranging from handmade trench art to postcards and ‘sweetheart’ pillows—served many purposes, such as honoring a fallen comrade or remembering the love of a sweetheart.