OLIN, NC - The Watauga High volleyball team a split on Saturday at North Iredell. The Pioneers (3-1) got things started off on the right foot by knocking off Lake Norman in four games, 15-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18. Brooke Scheffler and Caroline Farthing led the way for the Pioneers as they combined for 24 kills, nine digs, four blocks and five aces. Brelyn Sturgill dished out 15 assists in the win. She also had five kills and 10 digs. Megan Patton had 13 assists, Kenzie Baldwin had 15 digs, and Bethany Pryor had eight blocks.