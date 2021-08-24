Cancel
North Country at Work: ironworking with Walter Benedict

North Country Public Radio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Williams-BergenNorth Country at Work: ironworking with Walter Benedict. Walter Benedict was born and raised in Akwesasne. He’s 81 now, but when he was 17, like many of his peers, he went into ironworking. Benedict spent years travelling the country, from Texas to North Dakota, building skyscrapers. "It requires your...

Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Business brings Island Vybz to the North Country

PLATTSBURGH — In a time when many businesses were being shuttered, Showayne Telfer decided to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Plattsburgh last year. Island Vybz opened on Clinton Street in downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 5, 2020, with the one-year anniversary of the day quickly approaching. “Started in the...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

North Country Weather for 09/02/21

Local apple orchards preparing for the upcoming fall season. Forensic marking technology captures evidence in local jewelry store heist. Albany Med says COVID tests may not tell whole story. CR keeping groceries cool in hot cars. High hopes: Where does New York's cannabis industry stand?. Officer inside World Trade Center...
Franklin County, NYNorth Country Public Radio

COVID death toll climbs in the North Country

In just the last week, at least seven people in the North Country have died of COVID-19. One person in their 60s died in Franklin County. Health officials would not disclose whether that person had been vaccinated against COVID-19. Two unvaccinated people in Warren County died this week: one was...
PoliticsNorth Country Public Radio

Like most rural places, the North Country lost population in 2020 census

Listen to David Sommerstein and Monica Sandreczki break down the North Country's preliminary census data. The first round of regional data from the 2020 census is in. Across upstate New York, the headline is simple – cities gained population, rural areas lost residents. New York City and all the Upstate cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany - gained population, as did the Hudson Valley. But the other 39 mostly rural counties in New York lost population.
Retailmynbc5.com

North Country officials 'outraged' by Canada border closure extension

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Weeks ago, Canada reopened the US-Canada border to vaccinated Americans, but the United States has yet to follow suit. The border will now be closed to Canadians for at least another month. It's now been almost a year and a half of closure, dual citizen and soon-to-be-mother...
Sportsinformnny.com

North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition

North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition. North Country Community Cup returning, encouraging friendly competition. Dr. Arthur Gran, Infectious Disease Specialist at Samaritan Hospital. U.S. not meeting goal for evacuations from Afghanistan. Feds want Raniere 'enabler' Salzman jailed for NXIVM crimes. Hard hit hospitality industry could see relief with...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Sign up for North Country Community Cup

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Community Cup makes a return next month. Organizer Anne Garno brought us up to speed during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above. The Community Cup is a series of “mildly competitive” sporting...
Swimming & Surfingoutdoors.org

North Country Class 2 and Class 3 Whitewater Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a fun opportunity to experience fantastic whitewater in the northern part of New Hampshire and just over the border in Maine with the paddling community. Camping at the rustic Mollidgewock State Campground in Errol, NH is available for registered paddlers at $10 per night. Space is limited, so register soon to reserve your tent site. On Saturday, Aug 21, the NH-AMC leaders will guide paddlers down leader's choice of Class 2 Androscoggin River sections (Errol, Mollidgewock, Pontook). If you are ready for a more intense experience, other leaders will be tackling the Class 3 Magalloway River (1200 cfs). More Class 2 and Class 3 paddling will be available on Sunday at your discretion with friends. All paddlers require a whitewater canoe or kayak with flotation (mandatory) or a whitewater inflatable and the skills to maneuver confidently in continuous current around rocks, holes, and large waves. Kayaks and C1's must have a tight-fitting sprayskirt or your boat will swamp. Rentals are available but arrangements must be made well in advance. All paddlers must wear a helmet and PFD at all times while on the water.
Plattsburgh, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

North Country Honor Flight to fly again this weekend

PLATTSBURGH — After nearly two years of staying on the ground, North Country Honor Flight will take to the skies again this weekend. “It’s been a long time and we have a lot veterans who have been waiting to go so we are very anxious and excited to get this back off the ground,” North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan said.
Congress & CourtsCaledonian Record-News

U.S. Rep. Kuster Spends Three Days Touring North Country

Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured the North Country last week, meeting with local leaders and highlighting federal funds headed to New Hampshire projects. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, she kicked off her three-day tour by meeting with local officials and business leaders at the Woodstock Inn and Brewery to hear about business and tourism during COVID-19. She then visited New Hampshire Detox — formerly known as the Friendship House — in Bethlehem to discuss addiction and substance abuse treatment, recovery and support programs.
Wyoming Statedakotafreepress.com

South Dakota, Wyoming Lonely Exceptions to Widespread Welcome for Afghan Refugees

Maybe someday South Dakota will stand out for something other than being regressive and inhospitable. Thankfully both South Dakota and Wyoming have shut the door on the educated Afghan refugees that helped American and NATO forces against the Taliban. Why on earth would you even consider moving to other Taliban strongholds like South Dakota and Wyoming? Live free and unencumbered, move to any of the other 46 states (Say no to Texas and Florida) as well.
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
ProtestsConcord Monitor

Protesters challenge vaccine mandate in North Country

About two dozen employees of hospitals connected to North Country Healthcare protested NCH’s requirement that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday morning. The protest occurred at the corner of 12th Street and Hutchins Street, which faces the entrance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, a member hospital of North Country Healthcare.

