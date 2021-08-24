North Country at Work: ironworking with Walter Benedict

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a fun opportunity to experience fantastic whitewater in the northern part of New Hampshire and just over the border in Maine with the paddling community. Camping at the rustic Mollidgewock State Campground in Errol, NH is available for registered paddlers at $10 per night. Space is limited, so register soon to reserve your tent site. On Saturday, Aug 21, the NH-AMC leaders will guide paddlers down leader's choice of Class 2 Androscoggin River sections (Errol, Mollidgewock, Pontook). If you are ready for a more intense experience, other leaders will be tackling the Class 3 Magalloway River (1200 cfs). More Class 2 and Class 3 paddling will be available on Sunday at your discretion with friends. All paddlers require a whitewater canoe or kayak with flotation (mandatory) or a whitewater inflatable and the skills to maneuver confidently in continuous current around rocks, holes, and large waves. Kayaks and C1's must have a tight-fitting sprayskirt or your boat will swamp. Rentals are available but arrangements must be made well in advance. All paddlers must wear a helmet and PFD at all times while on the water.