It’s August 19. WTA’s annual Northwest Exposure Photo Contest is open. Highway 542 is open all the way to Artist Point for the first time this summer. Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks want input on their Air Tour Management plans. The White House plans to nominate a new director for the National Park Service. All national parks are requiring face masks in all indoor spaces and outdoors where distancing isn’t possible, a good rule to remember if you visit on Aug. 25, for the upcoming fee-free day. Here’s some news you may have missed while out on trail this week.