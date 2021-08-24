Cancel
The Council On Foreign Relations - “Deep State” Devils In Disguise - Part 2

By W.H. Lamb
timesexaminer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time we reviewed a bit of the hidden and treacherous history of the now less secret organization known as The Council on Foreign Relations, founded in 1921 in New York City. So why do I accuse this sinister “power behind the throne” of being treacherous, guilty of treason, and the proven enemy of our Constitutional Republic? Well, let me tell you some of the anti-freedom, anti-Constitution programs and policies that the CFR has been promoting for many decades. I refer you to the great article by William Jasper in the June 7, 2021 issue of The New American magazine (from which I quote freely), for the details of the perfidy committed by this group of anti-Americans:

U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The State Department is embarrassing itself

There are plenty of failures involved in President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but are there any that are more embarrassing than the State Department?. State Department officials are still droning on about what the Taliban need to do to earn “international recognition.” State Department spokesman Ned Price had a list of things the Taliban need to do to “meet its commitments and obligations,” including “respecting basic rights of people.”
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Multiple Biden officials share Jennifer Rubin column praising State Department's handling of Afghan evacuation

A new piece written by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin received a stamp of approval from multiple Biden administration officials. In the column titled "The State Department deserves more credit for its effort to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan," Rubin told readers on Monday she spoke with White House and State Department officials about the process of getting U.S. citizens out of the Taliban-controlled country.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Distinguished persons of the week: Let’s hear it for the deep state

As disturbing scenes of chaos and misery played out in the streets of Kabul, criticism — some earned and some not, some hyperbolic and some laser-focused — rained down on a wide expanse of people, including President Biden, his predecessors, generals and defense secretaries, the National Security Council and the intelligence community.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kamala Harris’ joke about potential buyers of Mexico’s presidential plane that López Obrador reveals in his book

In his recently presented book ‘Halfway through the road’, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, relates the suggestion jokingly made by the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to define the possible buyer of the controversial Presidential plane acquired in the previous six-year terms and valued at 125 million dollars.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.

