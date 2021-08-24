The Council On Foreign Relations - “Deep State” Devils In Disguise - Part 2

Last time we reviewed a bit of the hidden and treacherous history of the now less secret organization known as The Council on Foreign Relations, founded in 1921 in New York City. So why do I accuse this sinister “power behind the throne” of being treacherous, guilty of treason, and the proven enemy of our Constitutional Republic? Well, let me tell you some of the anti-freedom, anti-Constitution programs and policies that the CFR has been promoting for many decades. I refer you to the great article by William Jasper in the June 7, 2021 issue of The New American magazine (from which I quote freely), for the details of the perfidy committed by this group of anti-Americans: