The Ithacan’s Life and Culture staff review a selection of albums that defined the summer 2021 music season. Billie Eilish’s long awaited album, “Happier Than Ever,” is a step–up from what listeners have heard from the young artist before. As Eilish moves away from the dark, gritty sound that her preceding album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?,” was known for, she reintroduces her audience to a stripped, softer style — more similar to her debut EP, “dont smile at me” — but with a mature twist.