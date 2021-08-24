Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Will Pay Each City Worker $250 For Getting A COVID-19 Vaccine

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Charlotte will pay $250 to each city employee who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. City Manager Marcus Jones unveiled the vaccine reward program at the city council meeting Monday night. Under the plan, all employees would also receive an additional $250 reward if 75% of city workers are vaccinated by Sept. 30. City officials estimate the total cost for the program at around $3 million, if employees receive both bonuses, which will be paid for using coronavirus relief money from the federal government.

