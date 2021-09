Outstanding attention to detail in this chic Sherman Oaks corner home. Flooded with natural light, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath entertainer's home is one of a kind. Spacious cooks' kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and easy access to your living room and dining room. Rich travertine floors throughout, recessed lighting, and a gorgeous canvas of a home ready to make it your own. The master bedroom suite has everything you want a spacious closet, lavish master bathroom with a soaking tub, and a gorgeous glass shower. The master even has a charming side sanctuary garden deck to quietly escape for a morning coffee. A family room is the perfect location to display treasured art or host a movie night. Additional bedrooms are ideal for guests or a home office. Entertain with alfresco dining on an expansive deck surrounded by a backyard filled with lush greenery and plenty of room for a pool. This gorgeous home is a symphony of style and warmth.