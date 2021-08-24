Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills worked out 4 running backs on Monday

By Nick Wojton
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1NTA_0bbGEQ1B00

The Buffalo Bills were very interested in adding a running back to the fold this week.

Mixed in with a slew of roster moves was the addition of running back Kerrith Whyte. He was signed by the Bills along with cornerback Tim Harris.

But Whyte did have to earn that opportunity, in a sense.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday, the Bills worked out five total players. Whyte and Harris were among them… but so were three other running backs.

The remaining three were Nick Bawden, Cameron Scarlett and Bo Scarbrough.

Scarbrough is the most recognizable of the bunch, having made some noise with the Detroit Lions in 2019. In five games that year, he averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored a touchdown.

Bawden has also actually listed as a fullback in his brief career, which was spent with the Lions as well from 2018 to 2020.

Scarlett was a UDFA in 2020 and spent his rookie year in training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Earlier this offseason he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Regardless of who won that “competition” to be signed by the Bills, it’d be a massive uphill climb to make Buffalo’s final 53-man roster at this point. The practice squad could be a possibility for Whyte if he impresses this week.

But the most likely scenario appears to be that the Bills could use their third and final preseason game this upcoming weekend to give Whyte an opportunity to display himself while Buffalo sits most of their players. Don’t expect to see much of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in this one.

Heck, it even sounds like fullback Reggie Gilliam might not get much action.

This also could give us some insight into how the Bills will handle their roster as a whole when the Green Bay Packers come to town on Saturday.

Perhaps the Bills will be digging very deep into their lineup for the entire game, even potentially sitting second-string players such as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. He started the team’s first two exhibition games.

Prior to other preseason games thus far this offseason, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott did give some minor insight into such decisions. He likely will again this week so stay tuned for that update.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Detroit Lions#Udfa#The Seattle Seahawks#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills injury update: Stefon Diggs back at practice, but long list remains

The Buffalo Bills’ injury list is extensive following their game against the Detroit Lions, but the most important news is encouraging. All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs was back at practice on Sunday and looks to be on track for a regular season return (and could potentially see a little bit of action against the Green Bay Packers in the preseason finale).
NFLlocalsyr.com

Watch the Buffalo Bills tonight on NewsChannel 9

(WSYR) – The Buffalo Bills head to Chicago to take on the Bears in a preseason matchup today. The game will be shown Saturday evening on NewsChannel 9, so the Divisional Playoffs of the Little League World Series can be shown on NewsChannel 9 Saturday afternoon. If you would like...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills injury report: Stefon Diggs expected back next week

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed more than a week of practice with a knee injury and concern was starting to mount in the fan base. While head coach Sean McDermott said a few days ago that he didn’t expect it to linger into the season, that wasn’t exactly reassuring. On Thursday, he gave a clearer timeline say he expects Diggs back next week. The last time he was on the field was two weeks ago.
NFLbuffalowdown.com

5 players the Buffalo Bills need to sign back to their practice squad

These are five players recently cut by the Buffalo Bills that they should try to add to their practice squad. The Buffalo Bills were able to get their roster down to 53-players on Tuesday afternoon. However, while the initial roster is set, there will be plenty of moves that need to be made.
NFLBuffalo News

Live coverage: Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills' second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Get caught up for the game with Jay Skurski's five things to watch. Follow our team's live coverage below:. Sign up for our daily [BN] Blitz newsletter by clicking...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears badly bloodied by Buffalo Bills, look to bounce back versus Tennessee

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grab my younger brother Michael Schmitz to walk through the many downs (and rare ups) of today’s preseason Bills beatdown. Throughout the show we discuss... Mitch’s victorious return to Chicago. The state of the Bears’ defensive backs. Andy Dalton’s uninspiring day at...
NFLUSA Today

Buffalo Bills' secondary named second-best in NFL

The Buffalo Bills have had a stout secondary ever since the team hired Sean McDermott as their head coach in 2017. Overall as an entire defense in 2020, the Bills took a step back. Despite that, the secondary did not. Sharp Football reflected that in their secondary ranking across the...
Wyoming StateBuffalo News

Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills

The commute from Laramie, Wyo., to Highmark Stadium is more than 1,500 miles and is becoming more popular. For a brief period in a stretch of ever-fluid rosters, the Buffalo Bills had four of the 15 University of Wyoming alums in the NFL. With wide receiver Rico Gafford released Friday, that number has dropped, but quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and tight end Jacob Hollister remain.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills shut out the Green Bay Packers 19-0 to close the preseason

The Buffalo Bills closed out the preseason with a 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Buffalo Bills only had one preseason game in front of the hometown fans and saved their best performance for the final preseason game. This was the first, and only, game that the Buffalo Bills elected to play a majority of their starters, which included quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLUSA Today

Former Buffalo Bills backup QB loses position battle

It’s been a tough couple months for one former Buffalo Bills fan favorite. At the start of the offseason, the Bills replaced backup quarterback Matt Barkley with Mitchell Trubisky. Eventually, Barkley got his opportunity. The Tennessee Titans moved on from DeShone Kizer and decided to throw Barkley in the mix....
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy