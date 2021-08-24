Strictly Discs in Wisconsin, in a Pandemic: 'This is Something We Can Manage as a Biz'

The Society for Human Resource Management’s Johnny C. Taylor Jr. explains why now is the time for organizations to reset HR. Johnny C. Taylor Jr., CEO and President of the Society for Human Resource Management, says that this is a reset moment for organizations that want to finally get human resources right. The crisis has taught leaders just how important it is to find and mobilize talent and evaluate and adjust to employee needs. He shares research on several trends set to accelerate, including hybrid and contract work and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and offers guidance to leaders around the world trying to identify what the “new normal” should look like in their organizations. Taylor is the author of the book Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.