Learn ways to save water

In the US, we are lucky to have easy access to some of the safest treated water in the world—just by turning on the tap. We wake up in the morning, take a shower, brush our teeth, grab a cup of coffee, and head out for the day. Water is an important part of our daily lives and we use it for a wide variety of purposes, but do we really understand how much we use? The average American family uses more than 300 gallons of water per day at home. Roughly 70 percent of this use occurs indoors.