Paralympics open in empty stadium — just like Olympics

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Paralympics have begun in the same empty National Stadium that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Emperor Naruhito again had the official honor of getting it all started. The Paralympics open with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Tokyo and Japan. Daily new cases in Tokyo have increased four to five times since the Olympics opened on July 23. Tokyo is under a state of emergency until Sept. 12. The Paralympics end Sept. 5. Organizers say they are confident the Paralympics can be held safely.

