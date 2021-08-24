Sorghum company adding herbicide-tolerant technology to forage crop
Alta Seeds, Amarillo, Texas, the premium seed brand of Advanta US and a leading provider of premium genetics and technology specific to sorghum, announces the first-ever herbicide-tolerant technology available in forage sorghum. Alta Seeds will feature igrowth technology for pre- or post-emergence weed control applications with IMIFLEX Herbicide in its newest forage sorghum hybrid, ADV F8484IG, a hybrid that is a member of EMPYR Premier Forages, a complete line of forage sorghum, sudangrass and sorghum-sudan hybrids.www.hpj.com
