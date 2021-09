Melissa Joan Hart is one step closer to feeling herself again following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. But despite quarantining from her family, her youngest child has since tested positive. In a brief video update shared to her Instagram, the actress said she was providing an update for those who had been checking in on her after she announced late last week that she had contracted COVID-19 after getting vaccinated. “I’m just sending an update because so many people have been checking on me. I want to let you know that I’m doing so much better. I feel like I’m probably at like...