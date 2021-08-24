New Mandarin Oriental Opens in Istanbul
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the opening of its newest luxury hotel on the shores of the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul features 100 spacious, luxuriously designed guest rooms and suites with stunning views over the Bosphorus and the city skyline. A wide range of stylish restaurants and bars, significant entertainment spaces for social gatherings, and an all-encompassing Mandarin Oriental Spa provides an ideal backdrop for leisure and business travel.ftnnews.com
Comments / 0