Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business Travel

New Mandarin Oriental Opens in Istanbul

ftnnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the opening of its newest luxury hotel on the shores of the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul features 100 spacious, luxuriously designed guest rooms and suites with stunning views over the Bosphorus and the city skyline. A wide range of stylish restaurants and bars, significant entertainment spaces for social gatherings, and an all-encompassing Mandarin Oriental Spa provides an ideal backdrop for leisure and business travel.

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabiha Gökçen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#International Airports#New Mandarin Oriental#The Novikov Pool Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Geraldine Dobey becomes the GM at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has officially appointed Geraldine Dobey to take up the role of new general manager at Mandarin Oriental, Paris. This new appointment will see Dobey return to the group, having previously worked as part of the leadership team at the Geneva property. Taking the role as the...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort Santorini Opens in Greece

The Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort Santorini is located 150 meters from the beach and near a social center with a café-lined boardwalk, restaurants, bars, and ancient Greek ruins. Inspired by the warm and earthy tones of the locally harvested saffron spice, Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini has 103 spacious rooms...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Outside the Box Office Design: Discover Istanbul’s New Workplaces

Office buildings are known for being utilitarian, efficient, and rigid. While this typology has earned a reputation for adopting rectilinear grids and open layouts, modern designs have begun exploring new alternatives for the contemporary workplace. Moving beyond standard work rooms, meeting spaces, and support zones, these projects are reimagining the relationships between envelope and program. This is a larger movement towards rethinking the formal and spatial characteristics of where we work. While this trend is being explored globally, cities have begun embracing new office designs at a larger scale.
Worldftnnews.com

Emirates Increases Services to Muscat as Oman Reopens

Emirates is set to introduce a fourth weekly service between Dubai to Muscat from 28 August 2021, as Oman announced its border reopening for travelers. The increase of flights to and from Muscat provides more connectivity options for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s growing network, as well as visitors coming to Oman. Oman is set to re-open its borders for tourists with an approved vaccine certificate, starting 1 September. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Accor Opens A New MGallery in Phuket, Thailand

Accor Group's MGallery Hotel Collection has announced the opening of a new boutique resort that features a collection of 19 pool villas, offered in one-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Inspired by the lush nature found on the southern tip of this tropical island, V Villas Phuket – MGallery is perfect...
Middle Eastgodsavethepoints.com

Dubai Is Opening Maldives Style Luxury Hotels On Artificial Islands

In Dubai, many traditionally impossible thing, are in fact, possible. Like, seven star hotels rather than five star offerings, and even showers on commercial flights. Also, “islands” that weren’t always “islands”. Officially dubbed the ‘World Islands’, thanks to their manmade shape now vaguely resembling the world, Dubai’s little island archipelago...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

W Rome opens doors to first guests in Italy

Spanning two adjacent 19th-century buildings on Via Liguria with 162 guestrooms and suites, W Rome has opened to guests. The property offers a prime location ideally situated near the famous Spanish Steps and fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti. The hotel also boasts one of the very few rooftop bars in...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, a blend of nature and heritage opens its doors to guests

Radisson Hotel Group announced its first hotel in the scenic hills of Lonavala today with the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala. A drivable getaway with convenient air, rail and road connectivity from Mumbai and Pune, the destination is a travelers' paradise offering many tourist attractions such as Rajmachi Point, Lonavala Lake, Duke's Nose, Karla Caves etc. The resort is spread over 14,100 sqm, offering sweeping views of the majestic Sahyadri range and one of the largest venues for hosting off-site meetings and large weddings. The resort's commitment to sustainable design practices and extraordinary local character makes it a perfect getaway for modern travelers seeking a purpose-driven travel experience.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Anantara Ubud Bali Resort to Open mid-2022

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announced the exclusive development of Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, which is scheduled to open in mid-2022 and is the brand’s third resort on the popular Indonesian island of Bali. Ubud, is well-known as the centre of Balinese culture and home to many of the region’s...
WorldHouston Chronicle

Phuket Is Open to Tourists. Here's a Perfect Weeklong Itinerary.

Just two years ago, Thailand was one of the most visited countries in the world, welcoming nearly 40 million travelers in 2019. Of course, when COVID lockdowns were put into place, that all came to a screeching halt. For more than a year, the country remained completely closed to outside visitors.
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Godot to lead voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah

IHG Hotels & Resorts has confirmed Charles Godot will lead the new voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah in the role of general manager. He arrives from Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, where he was also general manager. Godot has been with IHG for over 17 years, starting out as an assistant chief...
TravelPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The World's Most Unique and Original Hotels

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. What do you think of when you think of travel? Do you think of faraway destinations and wonders to see? What if we told you your hotel could be a destination within itself? Hotels used to be just places you stayed when visiting elsewhere, but now, they have become destinations themselves.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Explore Cruises Out of Dubai With NCL

Cruises that sail out of Dubai offer plenty of incredible itineraries to satisfy your wanderlust. From there, a cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line can take you on an 18- or 19-day whirlwind journey to Seychelles, Madagascar, Egypt, South Africa and so much more. For example, some of the best stops...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Oppenheim Architecture Reveals Luxury Hotel & Residences on Albanian Coast

Oppenheim Architecture have unveiled the design of the Jali Hotel and Residences, a new luxury complex on Albania's southern coast. The project will nestle in the site's picturesque landscape and seaside, and provide visitors and residents with a public square, recreational amenities, and access to a vibrant beachside club that pay homage to traditional Albanian coastal structures.
Lifestyledwell.com

A Tiny Circular Cabin With Rollable Walls Will Soon Open to Guests in Tuscany

Casa Ojalá installs its first adaptable, off-grid suite on a picturesque hillside in Italy’s Val d’Orcia region. After a celebrated debut at Milan Design Week in 2019, Casa Ojalá has officially premiered its first unit in Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia region. Conceived by Italian architect Beatrice Bonzanigo, the compact cabin is perched on a verdant hillside in the 5,000-acre Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco estate, which hosts a luxury hotel with its own Brunello di Montalcino winery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy