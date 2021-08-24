Street Violence Cannot Become Part of Our Political Process

While we’re all watching week-old films from the airport in Kabul, and rending our garments—rightfully and self-righteously—about the plight of the people of Afghanistan, this country, as Neil Young once sang, is coming apart at every nail. First of all, there was an extraordinarily violent confrontation in Portland between some Proud Boys and some counter-protestors. Worse, the Portland police, with the mayor’s blessing, seem to have determined they would assume the roles of non-combatants in the whole business. From the Williamette Week: