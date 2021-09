One of the most important qualities of a great pitcher is control. Each ball thrown over home plate has a purpose and a target. The same is true for the planter in farming. “We get one chance to place the seed exactly where it needs to be and hit a specific strike zone,” says Steve Mast, who farms with brothers Brent and Earl in Payson, Illinois. “Because that responsibility rests solely on the planter, it has to be as effective and efficient as possible.”