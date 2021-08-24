UnforMETable, Episode 66: Jack Fisher
Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past. Jack Fisher had already established a reputation as a workhorse before the Mets acquired him in a special draft for the recent expansion teams prior to the 1964 season. His tenure in Baltimore was solid, even if he is primarily remembered there for surrendering historic home runs to Ted Williams and Roger Maris.www.amazinavenue.com
Comments / 0