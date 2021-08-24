NFC North Rundown: Everson Griffen returns to Minnesota amid 80-man roster decisions
Although this afternoon marks the next roster deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 80 players, many teams in the division have already gotten a head start. The Green Bay Packers traded Ka’Dar Hollman and are anticipated to make a somewhat surprising cut in Kamal Martin as today’s deadline rolls along. Outside of Titletown, Detroit and Minnesota already cut their rosters down to the 80-man threshold on Sunday and the Vikings made a low-risk signing to bring back former Pro Bowler Everson Griffen to bolster their defensive end position. The rumored interest for a few weeks finally came to fruition with one preseason game remaining.www.acmepackingcompany.com
