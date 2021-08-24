Cancel
NFC North Rundown: Everson Griffen returns to Minnesota amid 80-man roster decisions

By Shawn Wagner
Acme Packing Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough this afternoon marks the next roster deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 80 players, many teams in the division have already gotten a head start. The Green Bay Packers traded Ka’Dar Hollman and are anticipated to make a somewhat surprising cut in Kamal Martin as today’s deadline rolls along. Outside of Titletown, Detroit and Minnesota already cut their rosters down to the 80-man threshold on Sunday and the Vikings made a low-risk signing to bring back former Pro Bowler Everson Griffen to bolster their defensive end position. The rumored interest for a few weeks finally came to fruition with one preseason game remaining.

www.acmepackingcompany.com

